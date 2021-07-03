Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.12). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 74,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

