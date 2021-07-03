Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $60.10. 1,128,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

