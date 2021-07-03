Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $133.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the highest is $133.77 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $550.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $619.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $626.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

