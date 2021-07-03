Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price at $46.06

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

