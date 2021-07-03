Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$56.94

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$58.64 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 87.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

