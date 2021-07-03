Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $1,542.21

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,542.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,549.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,450.00. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,551.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

