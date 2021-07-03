Brokerages Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $1,590,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knowles by 79.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 91,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

