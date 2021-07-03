Brokerages Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Target Price at €274.75

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €274.75 ($323.24).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEURV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

