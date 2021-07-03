Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) PT at $42.80

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

LASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,073. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

