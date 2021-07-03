Brokerages Set Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

PROF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $333.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.