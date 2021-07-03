Brokers Issue Forecasts for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

CVCY stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

