Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.29. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$34.28 and a 52-week high of C$59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

