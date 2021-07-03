Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.31

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.31 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 2086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

