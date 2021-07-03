Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRTHY. Mizuho lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

