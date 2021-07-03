BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.87 Million

Brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $103.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.74 million and the highest is $109.91 million. BRP Group posted sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $515.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.