BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 102,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,539,073 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

