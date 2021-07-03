Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.89. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 223,540 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

