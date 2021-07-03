Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $303,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

