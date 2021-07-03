Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

MTB opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

