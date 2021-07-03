Cake Box (LON:CBOX) PT Raised to GBX 400

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 292.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £130 million and a P/E ratio of 43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.