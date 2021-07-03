Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
CGO opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
