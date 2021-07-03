Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
Calian Group stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.00.
Calian Group Company Profile
