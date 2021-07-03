Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Calian Group stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

