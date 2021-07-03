Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $20.19 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $65,982.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,205.09 or 0.06372303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00163319 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.