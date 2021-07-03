Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.69, but opened at $59.64. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 3,964 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

