Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Centene worth $52,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Centene by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,665. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

