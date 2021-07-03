Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $80.27. 575,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

