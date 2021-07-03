Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $27.61 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 285,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 569,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,241 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

