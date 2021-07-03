Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $44,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $219.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

