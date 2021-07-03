Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CWH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

