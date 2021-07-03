Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.
Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.36.
In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
