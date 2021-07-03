Canaccord Genuity Lowers Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Price Target to C$0.40

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLOOF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21. Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

Get Flower One alerts:

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.