Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

