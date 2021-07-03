Canadian National Railway to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

CNI stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

