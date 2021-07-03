Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 31.2% in June

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 14,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,257. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $83.07.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.