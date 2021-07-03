Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $480.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,237,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

