Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
CGEMY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. 25,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,797. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
