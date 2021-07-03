Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CGEMY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. 25,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,797. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

