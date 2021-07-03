Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,510 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,910,000 after acquiring an additional 446,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 837,037 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 79,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Steelcase by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,293,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after buying an additional 258,519 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after buying an additional 678,500 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

