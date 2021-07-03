Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 10,870 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 180.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $37.18 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.