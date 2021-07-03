Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 14,889 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Livent were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

