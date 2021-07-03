Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 51,966 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,966 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $24,905,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

Shares of AU stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

