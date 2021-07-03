Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 66,635 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,635 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in 2U were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 107,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

TWOU opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.31. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.