Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 7,462 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 106,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,928,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,263,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $31.55 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at $27,585,747.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.