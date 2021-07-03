Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,932 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

