Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 89.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in News by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.