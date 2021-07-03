Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $37,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

