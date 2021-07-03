Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of CPRI opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2,695.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

