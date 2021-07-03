Cardano (ADA) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00004033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00055153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001058 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00262907 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00037351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

