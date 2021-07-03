Cardano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $45.51 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001055 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00265119 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

