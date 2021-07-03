CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

