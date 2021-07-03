Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CRRFY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

